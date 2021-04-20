Chennai Super Kings make 188/9 vs Rajasthan Royals

Adv.

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Cameos from Dwayne Bravo (20 not out off 8 balls) and Sam Curran (13 off 6 balls) helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) put up a challenging 188 for nine in their 20 overs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium here on Monday.

After a flying start given by Faf du Plessis (33 off 17 balls, 4x4s, 2x6s) and Moeen Ali (26 off 20 balls, 1×4, 2x6s), CSK seemed to have lost their way in the middle overs as they lost quick wickets of their key batsmen who were looking to open their arms.

Left-arm seam bowler Chetan Sakariya got rid of Ambati Rayudu (27 off 17 balls, 3x6s) and Suresh Raina (18 off 15 balls, 1×4, 1×6) in the 14th over of the match to derail the CSK innings.

Adv.

Ambati Rayudu had hit three massive sixes and looked like he would make a big score this time after failing the last time around. However, he was caught in the deep. Soon after that Raina gave a simple catch on a slower delivery.

Skipper MS Dhoni, who came into bat at No. 7, struggled initially but then got a couple of boundaries and kept the scoreboard ticking. However, Sakariya again dismissed him as the former India skipper was caught at cover while trying to go over the top.

Jadeja too couldn’t get going as a short delivery from Chris Morris got him caught behind. However, the depth in CSK batting with Curran and Bravo at the end saw them to a competitive total.

Adv.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 188/9 in 20 overs (F du Plessis 33, A Rayudu 27, M Ali 26, D Bravo 20 not out, C Sakariya 3/36, C Morris 2/33, R Tewatia 1/21) vs Rajasthan Royals

–IANS

kh/