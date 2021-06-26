Chennaiyin FC retain right-back Reagan Singh till 2023

Adv.

Chennai, June 26 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC right-back Reagan Singh has signed a fresh contract that will keep him with the two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions till 2023.

The 30-year-old had joined CFC from NorthEast United FC ahead of the 2020-21 season in Goa.

Hailing from Manipur, Reagan began his professional career at Royal Wahingdoh in the I-League in 2012. After three years at the Shillong club, he signed for NorthEast United FC, where he spent five years gathering ISL experience.

Regan helped Chennaiyin FC keep six clean sheets in its 18 games last season, also notching one assist while coming close to scoring on a few occasions.

“I feel proud to be part of one of the most successful teams in the country. I believe I contributed well and improved as a player in my first season. My ambition now is to help the club lift their third ISL trophy, and the first of my career. I will work hard and keep improving, and would also like to thank all our supporters for the unconditional support,” said Reagan after signing the contract on Friday.

“Reagan represents the strength and toughness in our squad. Having joined us with a wealth of ISL experience already, he improved our defensive ranks last season, while also proving to be a threat in the offensive areas. A solid team player, we are absolutely delighted to extend Reagan’s stay with CFC,” said CFC co-owner Vita Dani.

–IANS

