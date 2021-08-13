Chennaiyin FC rope in young Indian defender Davinder Singh

- Advertisement -

Chennai, Aug 13 (IANS) With domestic players getting more responsibility in the team due to the reduced number of foreigners allowed in the squad, two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC (CFC) have picked a young Indian defender to add to their lineup. The club on Friday completed the signing of Indian defender Davinder Singh on a one-year deal ahead of the upcoming season.

The 25-year-old Indian international will be eager to get back to the field after missing the last three editions of the ISL with a knee injury suffered ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.

“With Indian players taking up more and more responsibility, we are delighted to further strengthen our defensive department with a prospect such as Davinder,” CFC co-owner Vita Dani was quoted as saying in a release.

Davinder’s rise was meteoric, from university football to the national squad, his performances for India’s U-23 team at the 2018 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Championship qualifiers, had impressed former national team coach Stephen Constantine.

The former Punjab University defender earned his senior team debut at the 2018 South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship. He has made three international appearances for The Blue Tigers so far.

“I am very excited to be working with head coach Boško and my new teammates, some I have known for years. I have always given my 100% and this season, I am even more determined to bring success back to Chennaiyin FC and my ambition is to make my way back to representing the Indian national team again. I believe this will happen,” the Patiala-born footballer said.

Davinder made his ISL debut in 2017-18 with Mumbai City FC. He had nine appearances for the Islanders, including one Super Cup outing. In his debut match against Kerala Blasters FC, the talented right-back was also adjudged the Emerging Player of the Match.

–IANS

bsk