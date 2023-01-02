Chetan Sharma likely to continue as chief national selector: Report

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Former India pacer Chetan Sharma is likely to continue as the chief national selector for the men’s national team for another term, a report claimed, quoting sources.

Sharma, who was the head of the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) selection committee from December 2020 till last month, is likely to continue his role despite the panel led by him being dissolved last year, the NDTV reported citing sources. Chetan Sharma has applied for the post once again and appeared for an interview on Monday.

The report claimed that at least seven ex-India cricketers were on Monday interviewed for a place in the re-constituted selection committee by the Ashok Malhotra-led Cricket Advisory Committee.

Besides, Chetan Sharma, Harvinder Singh, Amay Khurasia, Ajay Ratra, SS DAs, S. Sharath and Connor Williams appeared for the interview on Monday. Harvinder Singh is also likely to continue in the selection panel.

According to the criterion listed by BCCI for the post, the candidates “should have played a minimum of 7 Test matches or 30 First Class matches or 10 ODI and 20 First Class matches.” Also, the candidates, “should have retired from the game at least 5 years ago.”

Considering those shortlisted and interviewed on Monday, Chetan Sharma is likely to continue as the chief selector.

