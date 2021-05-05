Chhetri organises blood donation drive in hometown

Adv.

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Indian footballer Nirmal Chhetri organised a blood donation drive along with a local football club in his hometown of Melli in Sikkim.

“Social work and giving back to my community as much as possible is something very close to my heart. With the number of cases rising across the country we received a call from the local blood bank about a shortage as the vaccination drive was all set to begin,” Chhetri was quoted as saying by the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) website.

“Hence, all of us at my local club FC Melli worked non-stop and were able to organize a camp in just two days at the local football ground. We had a lot of challenges with regard to the security and health protocols but the whole team worked in great coordination to ensure they were followed and make the drive a success,” he said.

Last year, Chhetri, who has played for numerous clubs in the Indian Super League and I-League, had organised a sanitisation drive in Melli, covering key areas of the town along with 500-600 homes.

“Whenever I get a break from football, I am always thinking about how I can help my local community and contribute as much as I can. The support I have received over my career from the people back home has always been crucial and now, it’s my time to give back to society and help my fellow citizens,” said Chhetri.

–IANS

rkm/bg