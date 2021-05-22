Chief medical officer of Tokyo-bound Indian contingent no more

Adv.

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Arun Mendiratta, chairman of Athletics Federation of India (AFI) medical commission, passed away on Friday due to Covid-19. He was 60 and is survived by wife and two daughters.

Mendiratta was admitted to hospital in the second week of April.

“He didn’t recover [after being admitted to hospital] and breathed his last on Friday morning. He will be remembered for his contribution to Indian athletics, particularly for weeding out overage athletes,” AFI said in its condolence message.

Mendiratta was associated with AFI for more than 25 years and was instrumental in framing AFI policy on age-fraud and doping. He also served on the Asian Athletics Association medical panel.

He accompanied the Indian contingent several times during international competitions, including at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) nominated Mendiratta as chief medical officer of the Indian contingent for Tokyo Olympic Games starting July 23.

“He (Mendiratta) led AFI’s relentless fight against age-fraud and doping. He was also the architect of our no-needle policy in the national camps,” said Adille Sumariwalla, president AFI.

–IANS

nns/kh