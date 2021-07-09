Chikkarangappa set for Olympic experience as Lahiri's caddie

Adv.

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) He may not have qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games, but S Chikkarangappa will still be there in Japan — not as a player but as caddie for top Indian player Anirban Lahiri.

Lahiri, who is set for his second Olympics at Tokyo, has picked Chikka to provide him with a close look at the competition by asking him to be his caddie.

“It’s a win-win situation for both. When Anirban offered me this opportunity to be his caddie, I accepted instantly. I am really glad that Anirban is giving me this experience. I will get to see an Olympics live in person. The younger generation has so much to learn. Yes, I won’t be there as a player but this experience will be something different,” Chikka was quoted as saying by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Friday.

Besides Lahiri, Udayan Mane has qualified for the Olympics.

Missing the cut for the Olympics was heartbreaking for Chikka as his hopes were undone by the Covid-19 pandemic as he missed many tournaments.

Chikka was India No. 2 before the second wave of Covid-19, and missing tournaments caused a drop in his ranking.

Representing India at the Olympic Games, is a dream and the Tokyo experience will help him getting ready for Paris 2024, he said.

“This experience will help me prepare for the 2024 Olympic Games. This will help me going forward,” Chikka said.

“We are more than friends, we are like brothers. We have known one other for 18 years. He’s been a great friend, brother and always had my back. We have the same relationship today as we did 18 years ago. We will work together and do our best to return with a medal,” he said.

–IANS

bsk/qma