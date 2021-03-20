ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

China's Yang smashes women's world 20km race walk record

By Glamsham Bureau
Huangshan (China), March 20 (IANS) Yang Jiayu of China chopped 49 seconds off the women’s world record to win the 20km race walk in 1:23:49 seconds at the Chinese Race Walking Championships here on Saturday.

The 2017 world champion finished comfortably ahead of Olympic champion Liu Hong, whose 1:24:27 seconds runner-up time was also inside the previous world record, said World Athletics in a statement.

World silver medallist Qieyang Shenjie was third in a personal best time of 1:24:45 seconds.

It’s the first 20km race in which more than one woman has finished inside one hour and 25 minutes.

On a landmark day for Chinese race walking, Wang Kaihua won the men’s 20km event in a national record of 1:16:54 secs, a performance that moves the 27-year-old to third on the world all-time list, just 18 seconds shy of the world record.

–IANS

qma/

