Chinese sprinters better men's 4x200m Asian record

Chongqing (China), June 24 (IANS) An eastern Chinese province Shandong team reset the Asian record in the men’s 4×200 meters relay at 2021 Chinese National Athletics Championships here on Thursday.

In the preliminary round of men’s 4x200m, Shandong finished first in one minute and 21.66 seconds to reach the final. The four runners were Qiao Zhen, Xie Yuqiang, Zhao Yaorong and Ren Xuesong, reports Xinhua.

The result will be the new Asian record should it be confirmed by the Asian Athletics Association. The original record was 1:21.70 secs, also set by Chinese sprinters in 2019.

Elsewhere, two athletes set their personal best performances in the men’s 100m race. The winner, Chen Guanfeng, refreshed his personal best in 10.06 seconds while the runner-up Wu Zhiqiang ran a personal best of 10.11 seconds.

