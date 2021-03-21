City keep quadruple hopes up, reach FA Cup semis

ADVERTISEMENT

London, March 21 (IANS) Manchester City maintain their hopes of winning four titles this season thanks to a 1-0 win away to Everton to book their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Two late goals earned Pep Guardiola’s side a place in the last four, with Ilkay Gundogan heading City ahead in the 84th minute before Kevin de Bruyne scored his side’s second in the last minute on Saturday, Xinhua news reports.

City lead the Premier League by 14 points, and are set to play Tottenham in the Carabao Cup final.

Southampton put their dreadful league form behind them to book a ticket to Wembley with a comfortable 3-0 win away to second-tier near neighbours Bournemouth.

Moussa Djenepo put Southampton ahead in the 39th minute and Nathan Redmond doubled the lead in first-half injury-time, before his second of the game sealed the win before the hour mark.

Manchester United face Leicester City, while Chelsea entertain Sheffield United in Sunday’s quarter-finals.

Brighton took a huge stride towards Premier League survival with a 3-0 win at home to fellow strugglers Newcastle United, who had a woeful night.

Newcastle suffered a major blow just before Brighton’s first goal when defender Isaac Hayden was carried off on a stretcher after an accidental collision injured his knee.

The game was stopped for around four minutes, and in the subsequent injury-time Leandro Trossard scored an excellent right-foot shot to put Brighton ahead.

Danny Welbeck doubled Brighton’s lead in the 52nd minute, just moments after Joelinton hit the post for Newcastle, and Neal Maupay added a third in the 68th minute.

Newcastle’s defeat is good news for Fulham, whose Premier League survival hopes suffered a setback when they lost to Leeds United on Friday night.

Raphinha scored the winner after Joachim Andersen’s first goal for Fulham had given the Premier League strugglers hope after Patrick Bamford’s opener for Leeds.

–IANS

rkm/dpb