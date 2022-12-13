Concerns emerge over Shakib Al Hasan's availability for first Test against India: Report

Chattogram, Dec 13 (IANS) On the eve of starting their first Test against India at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Bangladesh have been given a huge scare over the availability of captain Shakib Al Hasan due to some niggles.

As per a report in The Daily Star, Shakib was taken to a hospital in Chattogram due to some discomfort and stiffness in the ribs and shoulders. “He had some stiffness and he went for a checkup”, a source in the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was quoted as saying in the report.

The report further said Shakib later returned to the stadium and was seen chatting with the selectors but did not participate in the practice session immediately. It added that he was expected to come to the pre-match press conference on Tuesday, but he went up for a batting session in the nets instead in what was his first net session before the Test series.”

In his place, Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo addressed the press conference. The report added that there appears to be a discussion going on among members of the team management on whether Shakib can now play the first Test starting on Wednesday.

Shakib had been hit on the shoulder and ribs while facing a pacy first over of fast bowler Umran Malik in the second ODI between Bangladesh and India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium last week.

“Look we are still assessing him and we would make a call later this afternoon to make sure he is okay. He is still struggling with his ribs and shoulders a little bit. Hopefully, he can go on hitting some balls and go see how he is doing this afternoon,” said Domingo in the press conference.

The report added that Shakib went through about 20 minutes of batting practice and appeared to be his usual self. But it remains to be seen now what decision the management makes on his participation in the first Test.

The two Tests between India and Bangladesh are a part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle, where India are currently placed fourth with 52.08 percentage points. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are at the last position in the championship table with 13.33 percentage points.

–IANS

nr/bsk