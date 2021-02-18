ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Confident that name change will bring us good fortune: Rahul

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul on Thursday said that the new name of the team represents it better as a unit.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise announced that it was changing its name from Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday and unveiled a new logo as well.

“I liked the name Kings XI but the team is a lot more than just 11 players,” said Rahul in a video tweeted by Punjab Kings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are supposed to be like a family, supposed to feel like a family, supposed to feel like a whole unit. I am quite confident that the change in name will bring us good fortune this year,” he further said.

Veteran batsman Chris Gayle echoed Rahul and said that the it’s good to have a change.

“Absolutely, I love it. Sometimes, it’s good to have a change as well. I like what KL said. It’s not about the 11 players. It’s going to get everyone more involved. Punjab Kings is the way to go,” Gayle said.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

rkm/in

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleNarwal starts campaign in Montenegro tourney with win
Next articleAus Open: Brady to face Osaka in final after edging past Muchova (Ld)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

I'm done: Emotional Williams abruptly ends Aus Open press conference

IANS - 0
Melbourne, Feb 18 (IANS) American tennis great Serena Williams broke down in tears and ended her press conference abruptly after her defeat to...

Aus Open: Brady to face Osaka in final after edging past...

Narwal starts campaign in Montenegro tourney with win

La Liga: Atletico extend lead but drop points against Levante

Haaland brace as Dortmund beat Sevilla 2-0 in Champions League

Aus Open: Osaka crushes Williams's 24th Grand Slam title bid

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021