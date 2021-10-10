Congratulations to wrestlers Anshu and Sartia for winning medals: PM Modi

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Indian women wrestlers Anshu Malik and Sarita Mor for winning medals at the World Championship in Norway.

“Congratulations to @OLyAnshu for winning the Silver and @saritamor3 for winning the Bronze at the World Wrestling Championship 2021. Best wishes to these outstanding athletes for their future endeavours,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Last week, Anshu (57kg) scripted history as she became the first Indian woman wrestler to win a silver medal in the World Championships. The 20-year-old lost her final bout 1-4 to two-time Olympic medallist Helen Maroulis at the World Championships in Oslo, Norway. Meanwhile, Sarita (59kg) bagged the bronze medal.

Anshu had defeated European silver medallist Solomiia Vynnyk of Ukraine in the semi-finals. Anshu, a cadet World champion and a junior Worlds silver medallist, was the third Indian to reach the final of the World championships after 2010 champion Sushil Kumar and 2018 silver medallist Bajrang Punia.

Whereas, Sarita ended her Worlds medal drought with a convincing 8-2 win over Sweden’s Sara Johanna in the bronze playoff.

–IANS

cs/bsk