Conway hits ton on Test debut to help NZ to 246/3 vs England

London, June 2 (IANS) Devon Conway on Wednesday became the 12th New Zealander to score a century on Test debut as he made an unbeaten 136 to help his team to 246 for three wickets in their first innings on the opening day of the first Test against England here.

At close, along with left-hander Conway (240 balls, 16x4s), Henry Nicholls was batting on 46 (149 balls, 3x4s) at Lord’s. The two have so far added 132 runs for the fourth wicket.

For England, pacer Ollie Robinson bagged two wickets for 50 runs in 16 overs. Veteran speedster James Anderson took the other wicket.

Earlier, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat. But Robinson accounted for Tom Latham (23) pretty soon, with the team score being 58. Williamson (13) also did not stay for long. Robinson then dismissed experienced Ross Taylor (14) to make it 114 for three.

All this while, Conway kept one end going. He reached his century off 163 balls (11x4s).

Conway, 29, thus joined an elite club of batsmen, including former captains Sourav Ganguly of India and Andrew Strauss of England, to have hammered centuries on debut at Lord’s. Ganguly had scored 131 against England in 1996 and Strauss had made 112 against New Zealand in 2004.

At lunch, New Zealand were 85 for one wicket, with Conway inching closer to his maiden half-century. And at the tea interval, New Zealand were144 for three wickets, with Conway going strong with 71.

Brief scores: New Zealand (1st innings): 246/3 wkts in 86 overs (Devon Conway batting 136, Henry Nicholls batting 46, Ollie Robinson 2/50).

–IANS

