Conway will be keen to carry form into ODIs: Latham

Dunedin, March 19 (IANS) New Zealand will be without regular captain Kane Williamson and senior batsman Ross Taylor for their three-match ODI series against Bangladesh but stand-in skipper Tom Latham hopes that the relatively inexperienced group of players can grab the opportunities they will have.

“It’s a great opportunity for this group. A slightly different group with a few new faces in this side. We’ve played some really good cricket this year, red ball and white ball, so hoping that will continue,” said wicketkeeper-batsman Latham on the eve of the first ODI which will be played in Dunedin on Saturday.

Batsman Will Young and fast bowler Daryl Mitchell could be in line for ODI debuts, as will be Devon Conway, who caught the eye in their recently concluded T20I series against Australia in which he scored an unbeaten 99 in the first match.

“The last few seasons (Conway) has scored a truckload of runs in all formats for Wellington. We’ve seen when he’s come into the side he’s made every post a winner in terms of the T20 games. He’s been in the Test group as well and he will get his opportunity tomorrow. I’m sure he’ll be looking forward to showing the form he’s had over the last couple of years, but also what he’s shown for the T20 side,” said Latham.

–IANS

rkm/rt