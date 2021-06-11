Conway, Young lead strong New Zealand reply to England (Tea)

Adv.

Birmingham, June 11 (IANS) Devon Conway (78 batting) and Will Young (40 batting) steadied the New Zealand first innings after an early jolt and helped the visitors to 130 for one wicket at tea, in reply to England’s 303, on the second day of the second and final Test here on Friday.

First Test’s double centurion Conway (135 balls, 12x4s) and Young (107 balls, 6x4s) have so far added 115 runs for the second wicket at Edgbaston. New Zealand lost Tom Latham (6) at 15, fast bowler Stuart Broad having him leg before the wicket.

England: 303; New Zealand: 130 for 1 wkt (Devon Conway 78 batting, Will Young 40 batting)

