Conway's 200 in NZ's 378 all out, England 25/2 (Tea)

London, June 3 (IANS) Ollie Robinson bagged four wickets and Mark Wood three as New Zealand were all out for 378, with debutant Devon Conway scoring 200, in their first innings of the first Test against England here on Thursday.

By the tea interval, England were reduced to 25 for two in 10 overs, with Tim Southee and Zak Crawley being dismissed for nought and two respectively.

Conway was, ironically, run out after playing for 578 minutes and facing 347 balls. He hit 22 boundaries and one six.

Earlier, resuming at first day’s score of 246/3, the Kiwis lost four wickets in under nine overs and the addition of just six runs in the first session.

Brief scores (tea, Day 2): New Zealand: 378 all out (D Conway 200, H Nicholls 61, O Robinson 4/75, M. Wood 3/81) England: 25/2

–IANS

