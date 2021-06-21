Copa America: Pena sets tone as Peru beat Colombia

Adv.

Goiania (Brazil), June 21 (IANS) Peru ended a 10-year winless run against Colombia with a 2-1 victory in their Copa America Group A match.

Sergio Pena opened the scoring in the 17th minute when he drilled a first-time effort into the top left corner after Yoshimar Yotun’s 25-yard drive rebounded off the post on Sunday, reports Xinhua.

Miguel Borja equalised for Colombia just after halftime, converting from the penalty spot after being brought down by goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

The Cafeteros gifted Peru the lead in the 64th minute, with Yerry Mina turning the ball into his own net following a Christian Cueva corner.

It was Peru’s first victory in 19 outings against Colombia dating back to 2011.

Ricardo Gareca’s men are now third in the five-team Group A standings, three points behind leaders Brazil. Colombia remain second with four points, having played one more match than Peru.

In Sunday’s only other Copa America fixture, a late goal from substitute Ronald Hernandez earned Venezuela a 2-2 draw with Ecuador in an entertaining Group A clash.

Santos Laguna forward Eduar Preciado gave Ecuador the lead just before the interval with a first-time finish after a scramble inside the six-yard box.

Edson Castillo put Venezuela on level terms just after the restart, timing his run to perfection and sending a powerful header into the top right corner after Jose Martinez’s cross from the right wing.

Ecuador regained the advantage when substitute Gonzalo Plata struck three minutes after his introduction, tapping home after Christian Noboa’s shot was blocked by goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez.

Hernandez, who replaced Yohan Cumana in the 77th minute, equalised in stoppage time by heading in at the far post after Edson Castillo’s 40-yard diagonal cross.

