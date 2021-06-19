Copa America: Rodriguez fires Argentina to win over Uruguay

Adv.

Brasilia (Brazil), June 19 (IANS) A first-half strike from Guido Rodriguez fired Argentina to a 1-0 victory over Uruguay in their Copa America Group B match here on Friday.

Argentina went ahead in the 13th minute when the Real Betis midfielder headed in at the far post after Lionel Messi’s mazy run and cross from the left side of the penalty box.

Uruguay had a greater share of possession and completed more passes than their opponents, who were content to sit back after their early goal, reports Xinhua.

But despite dictating terms in the midfield, Oscar Tabarez’s men failed to have a single shot on target as Argentina’s compact defence blunted the twin threat of Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez.

The result leaves Argentina joint group leaders with Chile, with both teams securing four points from their first two matches of the tournament. Uruguay are fourth, having played only one match so far.

Earlier on Friday, England-born striker Ben Brereton scored on his full international debut as Chile overcame Bolivia 1-0 in Cuiaba.

