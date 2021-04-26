Could have done most parts of our game a bit better: Williamson

Adv.

Chennai, April 26 (IANS) SunRisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) Kane Williamson said that they could have improved in all aspects of their game against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Williamson’s unbeaten 66 in the chase went in vain as SRH lost to DC in the first Super Over of the season.

“We could have done most parts of our game just a little bit better. If you are able to do that, whether it is couple more good decisions or a slightly more accurate period of play, the result can change quickly,” said Williamson in the post-match press conference.

“It is important we try to build on this. When it ends up in a tie, you can look at one run throughout the whole innings bowling or batting. But I think on the whole, a lot of positives but it is important that we try to improve and become more efficient. Every team is really strong and if you are not at the top of your game then, as we have seen, it can be that much more challenging,” he said.

Williamson said that the fact that SRH could force a Super Over while chasing is a positive while joking that he is getting tired of losing the deciders after ties, referring to the defeat that New Zealand suffered in the 2019 World Cup final against England.

“I suppose I’m getting tired of coming second in the Super Overs! Whenever there is a Super Over as a chasing side when the target is competitive, there is a lot of positives to take out of it. Very uncanny, in a game of cricket that things can end up in a tie. But I am sure that is why it is very exciting. A lot of positives and we move on quickly to the next match,” he said.

–IANS

rkm/kh