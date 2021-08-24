Covid watch: One more athlete tests positive before Paralympics opening

- Advertisement -

Tokyo, Aug 23 (IANS) Thirteen more persons including an athlete have tested positive for Covid-19 on the eve of the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Monday.

Among those that tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours ending on Monday afternoon, there were four from among Games-related personnel and seven Tokyo 2020 contractors. One Tokyo 2020 employee too has returned a positive report.

Sunday’s one case takes to five the total number of athletes to test positive.

The addition of 13 persons on Monday took the total tally of Covid positive tests here to 142 since they started testing for the Paralympic Games on August 12.

Japan has seen a surge of Covid–19 cases and the government has been forced to extend the emergency to more provinces. The country reported 22,273 new cases on Sunday which took the to 1,296,664 the total number of positive cases in the country.

–IANS

bsk