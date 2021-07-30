Covid watch: Spanish basketball star Gasol in semi-isolation

Adv.

Tokyo, July 30 (IANS) The Spanish Basketball Federation has confirmed that members of the men’s team currently competing at the Tokyo Olympics, Marc Gasol, Usman Garuba and Alberto Abalde are currently in semi-isolation after being in close contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19.

The “semi-isolation” means the trio have to remain confined in their rooms, but are allowed out in order to train and compete, Xinhua reports.

The contact took place on July 21 after the Spanish side played the United States in a warm-up game in Las Vegas ahead of the Olympics. The contact is not a member of either the Spanish team or coaching staff, according to the federation.

Since the flight, the players have taken several PCR tests, all of which have given negative results.

One of the clear favourites for a medal in Tokyo, the Spanish have enjoyed a positive start to the basketball tournament in Tokyo, beating Japan and Argentina ahead of Sunday’s group game against a powerful Slovenian side.

