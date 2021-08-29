CPL 2021: All-round Reifer secures first points for Barbados Royals

- Advertisement -

Basseterre (St Kitts and Nevis), Aug 29 (IANS) After losing their first two matches in the ongoing edition of the Caribbean Premier League, Barbados Royals finally had a win against their name. All-rounder Raymon Reifer was unbeaten on 31 before claiming 3/31 to secure a win for Barbados by 15 runs over Jamaica Tallawahs on Saturday.

Reifer’s spell included a match-changing double-wicket 15th over, claiming Carlos Brathwaite followed by Andre Russell for a golden duck. That double strike caused Jamaica to fall from 99/4 to 103/6, eventually falling short in the chase of 162 on Saturday.

After electing to bat first, Barbados slipped to 51/4 after seven overs. At 106/5, it felt that Barbados won’t touch the 150-mark. But Reifer teamed up with Glenn Phillips for an unbroken partnership of 79 runs for the sixth wicket.

The duo’s late flourish helped Barbados massively as the last two overs fetched 13 and 18 runs respectively. Phillips finished unbeaten on 56 runs off 46 balls while Reifer was unconquered on 31 runs off 20 balls.

Jamaica’s pursuit of 162 got off to a bad start as they were reduced to 33/4 in 5.2 overs. But Carlos Brathwaite and Shamarh Brooks added 66 runs for the fifth wicket. With Russell still waiting in the wings, Jamaica looked good to overhaul the target.

But Reifer’s return shifted the momentum in favour of Barbados. It started with three wides, which paid off as Brathwaite skied a wide yorker to Phillips at sweeper cover for 29. A single to Brooks put Russell on strike. But Reifer’s plan of three wide yorkers caused the big-hitting Russell to mistime a lofted drive to sweeper cover for a first-ball duck.

Though Migael Pretorius and Chris Green got some boundaries, it was too late for Jamaica to complete a win.

Brief Scores: Barbados Royals 161/5 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 56 not out, Raymon Reifer 31 not out, Veerasamy Permaul 2-15) beat Jamaica Tallawahs 146/9 in 20 overs (Shamarh Brooks 47, Carlos Brathwaite 29, Raymon Reifer 3-31, Thisara Perera 2-17) by 15 runs.

Player of the match: Raymon Reifer

–IANS

akm/