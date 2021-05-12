Creating more goal-scoring opportunities important: Lalremsiami

Adv.

Bengaluru, May 12 (IANS) India women’s hockey team forward Lalremsiami will focus on creating more goal-scoring opportunities when the team competes at the Tokyo Olympics 70 days from now.

“Creating more goal-scoring opportunities will be the key to our success (during the Olympics and other international competitions),” said the veteran of 64 matches, who is with the team training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre at Bengaluru, on Wednesday.

“The national side has improved in many aspects after its tour of Germany in February-March this year. We tried to create more goal-scoring opportunities during the tour and that will be our main focus this year. If we can create more goal-scoring opportunities, it will hold us in good stead, especially in an Olympic year,” said the 21-year-old.

Lalremsiami added that she is looking to make a bigger impact this year.

“I have been in the senior team for four years now and 2021 will be the most important year of my career. I am looking to make a bigger impact for the team this year, especially in the Olympics. I am confident about my abilities and am sure that I can make more contributions to the team’s victories in the upcoming months,” said the forward.

“Our Olympic preparations are on track and everything is going according to plan,” she said.

–IANS

akm/