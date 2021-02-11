ADVERTISEMENT
Cricket Australia cancels this season's U-19 National C'ships

By IANS
Sydney, Feb 11 (IANS) Cricket Australia has announced that the U-19 Male and U-19 Female National Championships will not be held this season.

CA, in a statement, said that the decision to cancel the championships, both slated to begin in April, has been guided by the CA Bio-Security Policy Group and Australian Cricket Medical Group and is backed by all state and territory associations.

Due to possible border restrictions and the Covid-19 landscape in Australia, CA could not be sure that players or staff participating in the championships would not be placed in quarantine arrangements and/or be separated from family, school or work for extended periods of time, it added.

“Despite the disappointment of the Under 19 National Championships not being held this season, we are very much looking forward to working with the state and territory associations to provide more assistance to the groups who were due to take part,” said Graham Manou, CA National Talent and Pathways Manager.

CA Female High Performance Manager, Shawn Flegler, said, “We are of course disappointed to not be holding the Under 19 National Championships this year, but we are committed to minimising any negative impacts it could have on this group of players.”

“Ultimately, the wellbeing of our staff and players was the basis of the decision to not go ahead with Championships, and although disappointing, CA and all the state and territory bodies feel it’s a decision which is in the best interests of everyone involved,” Flegler added.

The 2021/22 U-19 National Championships will return to their normal timeslot, with the next competition scheduled for December 2021.

