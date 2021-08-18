Cricket Australia chief Hockley backs coach Langer

- Advertisement -

Melbourne, Aug 18 (IANS) The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cricket Australia Nick Hockley released a statement on Wednesday in support of coach Justin Langer. Langer has been under immense pressure over his style of working since the 2-1 Test loss to India in January, which was followed by 4-1 T20I series losses to West Indies and Bangladesh.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup in UAE and an Ashes series at home later in the year, Langer was in the news again after reports of a heated argument with a Cricket Australia staff member over a video of Bangladesh’s winning celebrations. The saga led to questions over the 50-year-old’s future as coach.

“Justin (Langer) has done an incredible job in raising the culture, values and behaviours of the Australian men’s team since he took on the role in 2018. His efforts have restored public faith in the national team which is a side all Australians can be incredibly proud of,” said Hockley in the statement.

Hockley further said that the focus should be on the upcoming big events. “He is contracted as head coach through to the middle of next year with the focus now on a successful T20 World Cup campaign followed by Ashes defence at home in what is one of the most anticipated series and summers of cricket in Australia for many years.”

He also said that Langer, who took over after the ball tampering scandal in March 2018, had done a great job amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Like many in the community and around the world, the team has had an extremely disruptive and challenging 18 months during the pandemic. Despite those challenges the side has had great success in One-Day, Test and T20 cricket, when all players were available.”

Hockley concluded by saying, “Justin, his coaching staff and the leaders within the team have an equally important part to play in ensuring a successful summer ahead for the Australian cricket team.”

–IANS

nr/kh