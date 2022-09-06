Cricket landscape is changing and a balance needs to be found quickly: Williamson

Cairns, Sep 6 (IANS) New Zealand team skipper Kane Williamson feels that with so many changes happening in the cricketing landscape across the world because of the mushrooming domestic T20 leagues, a solution needs to be found quickly to the emerging situation.

Two New Zealand cricketer — pace bowler Trent Boult and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme — have exited the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) central contract to play in the Australian Big Bash League (BBL), while left-arm seamer Mitchell McClenaghan has expressed apprehension that senior players are not being valued much by the cricket’s governing body in the country, leading them to look for better avenues.

Williamson, said things are moving fast in the cricketing world and a balance has to be found between Black Caps’ national duty and the lucrative domestic competitions, as some players have opted out of central contracts.

“It’s a tricky one (situation) because it is changing. So much seems to have happened so quickly,” Williamson, who is leading the Black Caps in the three-match ODI series against Australia from today, was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“It does seem to be a movement in the landscape of the game. Every case (of player) is unique and every case has got their individual needs at different stages of their lives.

“There are a lot of different franchise events happening and seeing players make decisions on their playing careers… suggests that there is a balance to strike and some things to work through,” said the winning captain of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) competition.

He is leading a 15-member squad that includes Boult, who recently sought release from NZC’s central contract. However, de Grandhomme, 36, is not part of the side as he has walked away from his Black Caps deal.

About his future and whether he would be open to such a move to walk away from the NZC central contract, Williamson said he is not likely to take such a decision in the near future.

“At the moment I’m very much here and looking to do my very best for the team,” he said. “I love being involved in this environment.”

–IANS

akm/