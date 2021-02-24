ADVERTISEMENT
Cricket South Africa launches community app for fans

By Glamsham Bureau
Johannesburg, Feb 23 (IANS) Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday launched an exciting new digital community application dedicated for fans from South Africa and around the world, to enhance its digital cricket footprint and provide the ultimate fan experience.

The new and innovative mobile app is a stepping stone in CSA’s overall growth strategy by increasing the accessibility to existing fans and those new to the sport to unite especially during COVID-19 pandemic where fans want to get closer to their favourite teams. The app will feature exclusive content across all elements of the game in South Africa, from the Proteas and Momentum Proteas to franchise cricket.

The application provides an all-encompassing solution where fans can socially interact and connect with like-minded fellow enthusiasts. They are able to post, comment, share, like and follow each other, impacting the community and the brand itself.

Fans will discover new content, interact with the players and the league influencers, participate in one-on-one and group chats, get access to exclusive content such as behind the scenes, training, and a view of upcoming fixtures where fans can follow ball-by-ball commentary and tournament standings as well as many additional features to come.

This innovative step is a result of a strategic collaboration between CSA and Interacting Technology Sport Ltd, an Israeli-based leading sport community platform provider with digital expertise for fan engagement.

CSA Acting Chief Executive Officer Pholetsi Moseki said: “Cricket South Africa is excited about the prospects that the community app will bring to fans. By providing a cutting-edge app with a host of features, we hope to inspire the next generation of cricket enthusiasts to follow and support the game of cricket in South Africa.”

Speaking on behalf of Interacting Technology Sport, Liav Eliash CEO, said: “We are very proud of this partnership with Cricket South Africa. Together, we are committed to providing fans with an engaging platform that enables them to connect to all areas of the game remotely.”

The app can be downloaded on IOS and Android devices via the App Store and Google Play.

–IANS

qma/

