ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Cricket South Africa mulls majority independent members

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Johannesburg, March 18 (IANS) The newly-formed Interim Board (IB) of Cricket South Africa (CSA) met to discuss the matter of including a majority of independent members in the cricket board to bring in good governance despite objections from the Members’ Council.

The IB and the Members’ Council of CSA had on Tuesday evening discussed the composition of a future Board, but the Members’ Council is learnt to have raised some objections.

“A non-negotiable principle for the IB is that any future Board is constituted of a majority of independent members. This is a universally accepted principle of good corporate governance and best practice not only in South Africa but around the world. It is also a core recommendation of the Nicholson Report of 2013,” said a statement from Cricket South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Arguably, cricket finds itself in the current quagmire of dysfunction because of a lack of independence of the Board. The past failures of good governance and accountability at CSA has led to a regression of our international standing as a cricket-playing nation and our ability to influence the running of the game globally,” added the statement.

The statement from the Interim Board also said that the IB and the Members’ Council had a disagreement on having majority of independent board members. However, the council has agreed to reconsider its position.

“The Members’ Council agreed to reconsider their position and revert to the IB at a final meeting to be held on Saturday, March 20. The IB is confident that it will find the necessary common ground and understanding with the Members’ Council to ensure that sound governance prevails in the future,” said the statement further.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

kh/kr

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleNarwal lead Indian challenge at para shooting World Cup
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

T20 World Cup regional qualifiers postponed

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The 2022 T20 World Cup qualifiers in Africa and Asia have been postponed due to Covid-19, the International...
Read more
Sports

India Legends beat Windies Legends by 13 runs, reach RSWS final

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Raipur, March 18 (IANS) Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends stormed into the final of the first edition of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS)...
Read more
Sports

Raina holds the key in CSK's revival: Parthiv Patel

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Suresh Raina will play a key role as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) look to revive themselves this Indian...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Cricket South Africa mulls majority independent members

Narwal lead Indian challenge at para shooting World Cup

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Al Ain (UAE), March 18 (IANS) Top para shooters including Sydney 2019 World Championships medallists Manish Narwal and Singhraj will be...

'Argentina, Germany tours helped in preparation for Olympics'

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 18 (IANS) The Indian women's hockey team's recent tours to Argentina and Germany have been crucial in their preparations for the...

SonyLIV’s next titled Project 9191

News Glamsham Editorial - 0
SonyLIV's Project 9191 is about a team who ace in pre-empting crimes and stopping them before occurrence

AITA U-16 Talent Series: Sriram, Disha through to finals

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 18 (IANS) Vaibhav Krishna Sriram and Suchir Chetan Sheshadri overcame their respective fancied rivals to set up a title clash in the...

Vishal Dadlani selects photo for his funeral, netizens upset

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani on Thursday drew social media ire after he posted a picture that he feels would be apt for his funeral.
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates