Cricket West Indies apologises to fans for team's humiliating defeat

Hobart, Oct 17 (IANS) In a rare acceptance that their team had let its fans down, Cricket West Indies (CWI) apologised for the side’s shock 42-run defeat to Scotland in a Group B First Round match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Bellerive Oval here on Monday.

A day after Namibia began their T20 World Cup campaign on a roaring note by stunning 55-run win over Sri Lanka, Scotland pulled off another major upset in the tournament with a win over two-time champions.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) tweeted it was a disappointing day and posted an image from the match. “Disappointing day. Apologies to all #WestIndies fans worldwide. #T20WorldCup, #WIvSCO,” wrote CWI on social media.

Fans of the two-time ICC T20 World Cup champions vent their anger on social media saying, CWI should reserve the apology when the team is finally eliminated from the tournament.

“When u will be knocked out of wc (World Cup), then u should send apology, Not now,” tweeted a fan, while another wrote, it was “embarrassing” to be called a West Indies fan.

“Captain & coach were the problem, appoint coach from england or australia & rovman should be the captain, nicolas pooran should not be in the playing 11, he was out of form in whole cpl 2022 & u included him as windies captain?? Shame, coaching & captaincy was the problem,” tweeted another fan.

Chasing 161, West Indies were woeful with the bat and never had any rhythm or momentum at all. They were also confused over either hitting boundaries or rotating the strike as Mark Watt and off-spinner Michael Leask (2/14) shared five wickets between themselves and bowled 27 dot balls.

–IANS

