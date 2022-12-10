Cricketer AB de Villiers becomes the face of FairPlay

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) Former South Africa skipper and a legend of white-ball cricket, AB de Villiers has entered into a long-term partnership with FairPlay, the fast-growing sports and gaming exchange.

ABD, the legendary cricketer, admired around the globe for redefining the art of batting, is excited to become a FairPlay ambassador, informed a release on Friday.

“Fair play has always been at the heart of everything I have done,” the upbeat South African said in a release. “So it feels like a natural fit. We want people to have fun, to be careful and responsible in everything they do…and, of course, to play to win.”

De Villiers excelled in all formats of the game, thriving at the heart of the South African national team from 2004 until 2018. He also became one of the brightest stars of the Indian Premier League, playing many memorable innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore, often in partnership with his teammate and friend, Virat Kohli.

He is widely known and admired as ‘Mr 360’. His performances and personality are indelibly woven into the history of the game, and his presence remains part of the future.

FairPlay was founded in 2019 and provides a sports and gaming exchange for cricket and 30 other premium sports. It is known for regularly offering the highest odds in the market, ensuring value to users, the release said.

A FairPlay spokesperson said: “We are excited to work alongside ABD and to celebrate the spirit of sport which he represents. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”

