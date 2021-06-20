Cricketers take to social media to wish Happy Father's Day

Adv.

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Several Indian cricketers took to social media on the occasion of Happy Father’s Day, with the likes of Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav posting pictures along with messages of gratitude to celebrate the day.

Kuldeep Yadav, who is currently quarantining with the Indian team before the tour of Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series from July 13, followed by a three-match T20I series, posted a picture on Twitter with his father and wrote, “To the one I can always rely on, The one who supports me no matter what. Grateful for you Papa. Happy Father’s Day.”

Young Mumbai Indians cricketer, Ishan Kishan, who plays domestic cricket for Jharkhand, too posted a picture with his father and wrote, “My anchor in life. Thank you papa for being there for me through the highs and lows. You have always unconditionally supported me and I am so grateful to you daddy cool. You are a rockstar.”

Geeta Basra posted a picture of her husband, Harbhajan Singh, and their daughter on social media and wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to the best Papa in the world.. we love you so much.. Thank you God for blessing us with the best.. #fathersday #papa #love #daughter @harbhajan_singh.”

