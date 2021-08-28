Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United (Ld)

- Advertisement -

Manchester, Aug 28 (IANS) Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United, the club confirmed on Friday. The 36-year-old, who was with Juventus in Serie A for the last three years, had represented United between 2003 and 2009.

“Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical,” said the club in a statement.

“Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal,” added the club in the statement.

In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games.

Ronaldo posted about his departure on his Instagram account.

“Today I depart from an amazing club, the biggest in Italy and surely one of the biggest in all of Europe. I gave my heart and soul for Juventus and I’ll always love the city of Turin until my final days,” wrote Ronaldo.

“The “tiffosi bianconeri” [Juventus fans] always respected me and I tried to thank that respect by fighting for them in every game, every season, every competition.

“In the end, we can all look back and realise that we achieved great things, not all that we wanted, but still, we wrote a pretty beautiful story together.”

The talismanic player is expected to sign a two-year deal.

–IANS

kh/pgh