Croatians Mektic-Pavic win men's tennis doubles gold

Tokyo, July 30 (IANS) Croatia’s Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic got past compatriots Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig to claim the men’s tennis doubles gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Friday.

Mektic and Pavic took away the first set 6-4. After Cilic-Dodig levelled the score at 6-3, Mektic-Pavic emerged victorious in the deciding set at 10-6, reports Xinhua.

The bronze medal went to Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus, as they defeated Americans Austin Krajicek and Tennys Sandgren 7-6(3), 6-2 to capture an historic first Olympic tennis medal for New Zealand.

