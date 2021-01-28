ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

CSA interim board chief steps down after verbally abusing journalist

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Johannesburg, Jan 28 (IANS) Zak Yacoob, chairman of Cricket South Africa’s interim board, has stepped down from his post following the publication of a telephonic conversation between him and a South African journalist, in which Yacoob used abusive language.

The recording, between Sunday Times journalist Tiisetso Malepa and Yacoob, is of an interview in which Malepa asks Yacoob about allegations made by suspended acting CEO Kugandrie Govender that the judge had treated her unfairly and offered her money to seek legal counsel, reports ESPNcricinfo.

During the full recording, which was made available on the newspaper’s website at the weekend, Yacoob can be heard calling Malepa “a dishonest, irresponsible idiot” and said Malepa had “no right to ask me those questions”, the report further said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Board of CSA has noted the publication of the recorded telephone conversation between Judge Yacoob and a Sunday Times journalist. The incident is deeply regrettable and the board has accepted Judge Yacoob’s sincere expression of remorse,” CSA said in a statement.

“In the circumstances, Judge Yacoob has stepped down from the Board of CSA. He has done so to protect the integrity of the Board and in the best interests of cricket,” it added.

Yacoob, who was appointed to chair the organisation’s interim board in November, is the fourth board chair to vacate the role, voluntarily or otherwise, since Chris Nenzani left office as CSA chief in August last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Stavros Nicolaou will, in the meantime, chair the board for the remainder of their tenure – due to end in mid-February.

–IANS

aak/in

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleDream11 extends contract with New Zealand Cricket until 2026
Next articleAbdur Razzak included in BCB selector's panel
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Abdur Razzak included in BCB selector's panel

IANS - 0
Dhaka, Jan 28 (IANS) Former left-arm spinner Abdur Razzak has been named in the selection panel of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).A meeting among...
Read more
Sports

Dream11 extends contract with New Zealand Cricket until 2026

IANS - 0
Auckland, Jan 28 (IANS) Fantasy sports platform Dream11 has extended its association with New Zealand Cricket (NZC), including its naming rights partnership with...
Read more
Sports

Rabada 8th Proteas bowler to scalp 200 Test wickets

IANS - 0
Karachi, Jan 28 (IANS) Right-arm pacer Kagiso Rabada on Thursday became the eighth South Africa bowler to scalp 200 wickets in Test...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Juve ease past SPAL to set up Inter clash in Coppa...

IANS - 0
Rome, Jan 28 (IANS) Juventus have moved into the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Serie B side...

Abdur Razzak included in BCB selector's panel

Dream11 extends contract with New Zealand Cricket until 2026

Sheffield United stun Man United in Premier League

Rabada 8th Proteas bowler to scalp 200 Test wickets

Lahiri looks to minimise errors ahead of Farmers Insurance Open

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021