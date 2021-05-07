CSA to distribute MOI to stakeholders for transparency

Adv.

Johannesburg, May 6 (IANS) Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday published its new Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI) that was approved by the unanimous vote of the Members’ Council on April 30.

“As I stated at last week’s landmark media briefing, it is important in the interests of transparency that the new MOI is made available to all our stakeholders,” said Stavros Nicolaou, the CSA Interim Board chairman, in a statement.

“This includes our sponsors, our media, our players and, most importantly, the general public,” Nicolaou added.

The new MOI now allows CSA to plan for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) which will take place on June 12.

“With the MOI now in place, the Board can concentrate on one of the outstanding issues in its mandate from the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, the planning of the Annual General Meeting which will take place on June 12.”

The decision on April 30 to approve the MOI and its subsequent publication had pulled CSA back from the brink

of a possible de-recognition and paved the way for structural reform at the CSA which was long overdue.

CSA acting president Mr Rihan Richards said in a statement, “This document is our constitution and brings us into line with the best standards of good corporate governance.”

–IANS

