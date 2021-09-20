HomeWorldSports

CSK beat Mumbai in first match of UAE leg

By Glamsham Bureau
CSK beat Mumbai in first match of UAE leg
- Advertisement -

Dubai, Sep 19 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings start the UAE leg of the IPL 2021 on a rousing note, beating Mumbai Indians by 20 runs here on Sunday.

After setting a fighting total of 156/6 in their allotted 20 overs thanks mainly to Ruturaj Gaikwad (88 not out), Chennai came back strongly as they restricted the Mumbai Indians to 136/8 in 20 overs.

- Advertisement -

Brief scores:

Chennai Super Kings 156/6 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 88 not out, Ravindra Jadeja 26, Dwayne Bravo 23, Adam Milne 2/21, Jasprit Bumrah 2/33, Trent Boult 2/35) beat Mumbai Indians 136/8 in 20 overs (Saurabh Tiwary 50 not out; Bravo 3/25, Deepak Chahar 2/19) by 20 runs.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

bsk

- Advertisement -
Previous articleChennai bowlers put up strong show to beat Mumbai by 20 runs (ld)
Next articleVirat Kohli to step down as RCB captain after the end of IPL 2021 (lead)
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,594FansLike
43,782FollowersFollow
6,232FollowersFollow
57,516FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv