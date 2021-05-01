CSK continue to lead, PBKS consolidate sixth spot

Adv.

Ahmedabad, May 1 (IANS) Punjab Kings (PBKS) consolidated their sixth position on the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table after their 34-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday night.

PBKS now have six points, the same as Mumbai Indians (MI). However, the Punjab franchise is one spot behind MI due to inferior net run rate (NRR). PBKS have an NRR of -0.264 as against MI’s NRR of +0.071.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lead the table with 10 points from five wins in six matches. Though Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are also on 10 points, they both have played one match more than CSK.

Adv.

CSK are ahead of the two on NRR. They have an NRR of +1.475 while DC have +0.466. RCB lag behind with -0.171.

MI are fourth and PBKS are fifth.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) make up the bottom three of the points table.

Adv.

KKR and RR have four points each but KKR are ahead of RR with an NRR of -0.494 as against RR’s -0.690.

SRH are at the bottom of the points table with two points from six matches and an NRR of -0.264.

–IANS

Adv.

kh/