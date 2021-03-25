ADVERTISEMENT
CSK to shift IPL preparatory camp to Mumbai from Chennai

By Glamsham Bureau
Chennai, March 25 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) travel to Mumbai on Thursday to continue with their preparations for the Indian Premier League (IPL) and will be based there for a month, the franchise said in a statement. CSK began their pre-season camp on March 8 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai with the available players, including captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

“The players felt the fortnight-long camp was very beneficial. We also had four or five days of open nets,” CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said.

“After the previous season, Dhoni told us that he’d reach Chennai in March to prepare for the 2021 edition. True to his word, he was here,” he added.

CSK play their first five matches in Mumbai. The three-time champions face the Delhi Capitals on April 10, Punjab Kings on April 16, Rajasthan Royals on April 19, Kolkata Knight Riders on April 21 and Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 25 before moving to Delhi. They will also play their league fixtures in Bengaluru and Kolkata.

All matches of the IPL, which starts on April 9, will be played at neutral venues, with Ahmedabad hosting the playoffs and the final between May 25 and 30.

CSK failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time last season, but signed off the 2020 IPL campaign with three back-to-back wins. The run made it six wins for them out of 14 matches.

“We are very confident that the team will do well this season given the kind of replacements that we’ve got and the preparations we have had so far,” Viswanathan concluded.

CSK picked six players at the auction in February, headlined by off-spin bowling all-rounders Moeen Ali and Krishnappa Gowtham, after trading top-order batsman Robin Uthappa from Rajasthan Royals.

–IANS

