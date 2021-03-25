ADVERTISEMENT
CSK unveils new, camouflage IPL jersey, a tribute to armed forces

By Glamsham Bureau
Chennai, March 24 (IANS) The new, redesigned jersey of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), unveiled on Wednesday, features camouflage on the shoulders — a tribute to the Indian armed forces.

This is the first time that the CSK, a three-time winner of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has redesigned their jersey since the first edition in 2008, said a CSK statement.

“It has been on our mind for some time now to find ways to raise awareness about the significant and selfless role of the armed forces. The camouflage is an appreciation of their service; they are the true heroes,” CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said.

The camouflage on the shoulders is bordered with gold bands that signify the high standards set by the team, both in terms of consistency and fair play — CSK won the IPL Fair Play Award six times in 11 seasons. The three stars denote the three IPL titles won in 2010, 2011, and 2018, said the statement.

Super Kings qualified for the playoffs in 10 seasons and made it to the final eight times.

Myntra, The India Cements Limited, who are celebrating its milestone 75th year, Gulf, Nippon Paint, SNJ and Astral Pipes are among the team’s principal sponsors and their logos feature on the jersey.

–IANS

qma/

