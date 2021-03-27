ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

CSK's Gaikwad hopes Dhoni's advice in 2020 IPL helped

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings’ young batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad said on Saturday that team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s advice to him to stay calm and not take the pressure helped him regain form after a poor start to the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Gaikwad fell early in the first three outings of his debut IPL season, before scoring 65 not out against Royal Challengers Bangalore, 72 against Kolkata Knight Riders, and 62 not out against Kings XI Punjab. He said Dhoni’s words after the third game freed him up.

“Dhoni told me to enjoy my cricket and not think about the result — just enjoy the atmosphere, be calm, and once I got my eye in he was confident that I’d be able to make an impact,” the batsman was quoted as saying by the CSK website.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it was a good reminder for me, because all I was looking for was the result and not thinking about the process. So, it helped me a lot coming from him,” he said.

Gaikwad got to spend more time with Dhoni during this year’s pre-season camp in Chennai.

“One of the important lessons I learnt from Dhoni is that there will be good and bad days in cricket, as in life. But what really matters is how honest you are to yourself, stay neutral in both situations and accept the fact that everyday won’t be your day. But whenever it’s your day it’s important to try and make it count,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gaikwad, a 24-year-old Maharashtra opener, is coming off an ordinary outing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament. Though he scored a century, 102, in the first match against Himachal Pradesh, he failed to go past even 30 once in the next four innings.

–IANS

kh/qma

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleOrleans badminton: India's Garaga-Panjala in men's doubles final
Next articleODI Super League: India in 8th spot, but no worries
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

3rd ODI: India need early wickets in ODI series decider (Preview)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 27 (IANS) India and England will lock horns in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) which will decide the winner...
Read more
Sports

ODI Super League: India in 8th spot, but no worries

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) India are languishing at eighth position in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League table after the...
Read more
Sports

Call before you comment on me: Bairstow to Gavaskar

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 27 (IANS) Soon after recording his 11th ODI century and helping England chase India's 337-run target with 39 balls to spare,...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Roohi collects an impressive ₹22 crore nett on completion of two weeks

Sanya Malhotra decodes what 'Pagglait' means

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra has decoded the title of her new film "Pagglait". She says for her a person...

Amyra Dastur: I'm extremely scared of heights and flying

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actors Amyra Dastur and Kunal Kapoor got a chance to engage in adventure sports while shooting the title...

Vidyut Jammwal: Never too late to start training in martial arts

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Bollywood action hero and fitness enthusiast Vidyut Jammwal says it is never too late to start anything, including martial arts.Vidyut...

World Theatre Day: Bollywood expresses love for the stage

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) On the occasion of World Theatre Day on Saturday, actors who owe their acting roots to the stage took to...

Justin Theroux open to working with ex Jennifer Aniston

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Justin Theroux has shared he wont mind working with his ex, actress Jennifer Aniston, now that the two are associated with the same streaming service.
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates