Cummins sends Covid relief to UNICEF, not to PM CARES fund

Sydney, May 3 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders’ Australian pace bowler Pat Cummins changed his decision to donate to PM CARES fund and instead directed the $50,000 amount pledged for Covid-19 victims, to UNICEF Australia’s India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal.

Cummins on Monday quoted-tweeted a Cricket Australia (CA) initiative to help India’s Covid-19 victims and wrote, “Terrific work @CricketAus. FYI I ended up allocating my donation to UNICEF Australia’s India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal. If you’re able to, please join many others in supporting this here https://india.unicef.org.au/t/australian-cricket.”

Earlier on April 26, Cummins had announced a donation of $50,000 to PM CARES fund.

“As players, we are privileged to have a platform that allows us to reach millions of people that we can use for good. With that in mind, I have made a contribution to the “PM Cares Fund”, specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for India’s hospitals,” wrote Cummins in a statement last week.

“I encourage my fellow IPL players — and anyone else around the world who has been touched by India’s passion and generosity — to contribute. I will kick off with $50,000,” he further said.

Meanwhile, CA on Monday said that it has pledged an “initial donation” of $50,000 towards India’s fight against the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

CA also said that it is partnering with the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) and UNICEF Australia to raise more funds.

“Australian Cricket has been deeply saddened by the devastation caused by this second coronavirus wave to hit India, a country with which Australians share a strong friendship and connection,” it said in a statement.

“Cricket Australia will make an initial donation of $50,000 and encourage Australians everywhere to give generously at this critical time in India’s Covid-19 response,” it further said.

–IANS

kh/