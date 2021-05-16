Dani Alves earns Brazil recall for World Cup qualifiers

Adv.

Rio de Janeiro, May 15 (IANS) Former Barcelona right-back Dani Alves has returned to Brazil’s squad for FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has said.

The 24-member squad includes uncapped Benfica defender Lucas Verissimo while head coach Tite also recalled Flamengo striker Gabriel Barbosa, Liverpool midfielder Fabinho, Manchester United midfielder Fred and Juventus defender Alex Sandro, reported Xinhaua on Friday.

Alves has not played for Brazil since a 1-1 friendly draw with Nigeria in October 2019. The 38-year-old has been in impressive form for Sao Paulo this year, having reverted to his familiar defensive role under new manager Hernan Crespo after a period in central midfield.

