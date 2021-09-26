Daruvala finishes third in F2 Feature Race at Sochi

- Advertisement -

Sochi (Russia), Sep 26 (IANS) Overtaken by two drivers soon after the start, India’s Jehan Daruvala rode his luck to finish third in the Formula 2 race Feature Race at the Russian Grand Prix at Sochi Autodrom on Sunday.

Daruvala had qualified second but it looked like he may miss on a podium place on Sunday as he was overtaken by Theo Pourchaire and Ralph Boschung in the first lap before gaining a place back in lap 22.

Oscar Piastri took his second consecutive Feature Race win and extended his lead in the Drivers’ standings with a commanding drive, crossing the line ahead of Pourchaire and Daruvala.

Starting from pole position, Piastri retained his position at the head of the field at the start of the race, while Pourchaire moved ahead of Daruvala for second place at Turn 2. A fast-starting Boschung progressed into the top three, while championship-contending Guanyu Zhou slipped from fourth to eighth.

Piastri and Pourchaire slowly pulled away from the rest of the pack throughout the 28 laps, with Pourchaire briefly moving ahead of Piastri when he pitted one lap later than the PREMA driver. However, with his hot tyres, Piastri regained the net lead, which he did not concede for the remainder of the event.

Daruvala kept his nerves and maintained pressure on Boschung, who held on to the third spot before things changed in lap 22. In the Turn 13 braking zone on lap 22, Boschung had a sizeable lock-up and ran deep into the corner, allowing Daruvala to sweep through to take his fourth podium of the 2021 season.

Shwartzman also passed Boschung with relative ease after the Campos Racing driver’s error, as Ticktum, Zhou and Lawson closed in from behind. Boschung’s race was soon run, as his lock-up proved to be too much for the front left tyre. He suffered a puncture on the run into Turn 2 and was left with no choice but to park his car trackside and retire.

Shwartzman couldn’t close in on Daruvala in time to challenge for a podium position and settled for fourth, ahead of Ticktum and Zhou.

–IANS

bsk