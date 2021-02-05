ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Daruvala tops Asian F3 standings after flawless round 2

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Abu Dhabi, Feb 5 (IANS) Jehan Daruvala climbed to the top of the 2021 Asian Formula 3 Championship standings by winning the second race and finishing second in the third race of the second round on Friday. Daruvala, racing for all-Indian outfit Mumbai Falcons, had earlier won the first race of the round as well.

The Mumbai resident had a near perfect launch from pole position and held his position into the first corner. Behind him, Isack Hadjar of France also held onto second, while championship leader Guanyu Zhou dropped a position to allow Dino Beganovic into third.

Daruvala, who started on pole in the second race, had a much more challenging Race 2 than he did on Thursday, even momentarily losing the lead in a three-car battle with Evans GP’s Isack Hadjar and Abu Dhabi Racing’s Dino Beganovic. However, a late breaking maneouvre helped Daruvala to surge ahead and stay on the track in the process. Jehan somehow managed to stay on track and held the lead. Jehan fended off more challenges from Hadjar to take the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daruvala started the last race from third on the grid but quickly moved to second place and did well to hold on to the position. The championship format allows only two sets of tyres per round, to be used and Pinnacle Motorsport’s Pierre-Louis Chovet was on a fresher set of tyres, while Daruvala and Hadjar were on an older set, and therefore unable to challenge Chovet, who comfortably won the race. The Mumbai Falcons’ racer was second, ahead of Hadjar.

The victory meant that Daruvala displaced Guanyu Zhou from the top of the championship table.

“I was under a lot of pressure from behind, and was fighting hard to hold my position. Hadjar drove well and I really enjoyed the moment when we were three wide. It was an enjoyable battle and it is good that we were all able to race close and clean,” said Daruvala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Falcons’ second driver Kush Maini, however, continued his difficult run. He completed the second race in 11th place and the third in 17th. He had earlier finished the first race in 12th.

–IANS

rkm/kh

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleShama Sikander is grateful to fans for their love
Next articleOverwhelmed by occasion, 100-Test Root 'recovers', hits ton
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Ministry gives 12 months to five NSFs for Sports Code compliance

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has given a time of 12 months to five National Sports...
Read more
Sports

Sandeep pips Datta to national racing title

IANS - 0
Coimbatore, Jan 24 (IANS) Chennai's Sandeep Kumar pipped Ashwin Datta to the Formula LGB4 title on the final day of the 23rd FMSCI National...
Read more
Sports

Datta one step closer to sealing national racing title

IANS - 0
Coimbatore, Jan 23 (IANS) Chennai's Ashwin Datta came a step closer to sealing the national title in the Formula LGB 4 category with a...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Mohun Bagan face troubled Odisha FC (Match Preview 84)

IANS - 0
Bambolim (Goa), Feb 5 (IANS) Second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking to close the gap on leaders Mumbai City FC when they face...

Shining ball without saliva hard on Chennai pitch: Bumrah

India's 'body language' left a lot to be desired

Dutee Chand's bid to prepare to qualify for Olympic gets minor...

Pak reduce SA to 106/4 after Nortje's 5-wkt haul on Day...

Overwhelmed by occasion, 100-Test Root 'recovers', hits ton

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021