Datta one step closer to sealing national racing title

Coimbatore, Jan 23 (IANS) Chennai’s Ashwin Datta came a step closer to sealing the national title in the Formula LGB 4 category with a win and a second-pace finish on Saturday at the Kari Motor Speedway. The results took his points tally for the season to 57 in the FMSCI National Racing Championship.
“I like to focus from race to race and not on the overall championship and points etc. I am happy for myself and my team Dark Don as we have been very dominating on the track,” Datta, 22, said after race.
Meanwhile, Vadodara Mira Erda from Vadodara escaped unscathed after her car was hit from behind by Akshay Kapoor. Mira lost control of the car which turned turtle.
Teen sensation Amir Sayed from Kottayam, Kerala, sealed the Novice Cup category championship on Saturday. He has won all 10 races he has taken part in thus far and has won the championship with two races to go.
Results:
LGB Formula 4:
Race 1:
Sandeep Kumar A: Dark Don Racingh- 17:32.376 secs
Ashwin Datta- Dark Don Racing – 17:35.538 secs
Diljith T S- Dark Don Racing – 17:37.265 secs
Race 2:
Ashwin Datta- Dark Don Racing – 14:35.521 secs
Sandeep Kumar A- Dark Don Racing – 14:36.315 secs
Diljith TS – Dark Don Racing – 14:36.535 secs
Race 3:
Sandeep Kumar A – Dark Don Racing – 22:32.129 secs
Chirag Ghorpade – Dark Don Racing – 22:32.182 secs
Diljith TS- Dark Don Racing – 22:33.196 secs
JK Tyre Novice Cup
Race 1:
Amir Sayed – 13:08.679 secs
Chetan Surineni – 13:28.188 secs
Neym Rizvi – 13:36.525 secs
Race 2:
Amir Sayed – MSport
Chetan Surineni – Momentum Motorsports
Neym Rizvi – MSport
(timings were recorded manually due to technical issues)
Race 3:
Amir Sayed – 13:33.497 secs
Chetan Surineni – 13:52.561 secs
Neym Rizvi – 13:57.407 secs
Race 4:
Amir Sayed – 13:36.512 secs
Aman Chaudhary – 13:47.738 secs
Chetan Surineni – 13:59.219 secs
