Day 2 of Pakistan-West Indies Test washed away by rain

Kingston (Jamaica), Aug 22 (IANS) Day Two of the second Test between West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park was washed out by intermittent showers and a wet outfield.

Set to resume their day at 212/4, Pakistan had high hopes of posting a significant first innings total to put the pressure on West Indies as they chased a series levelling victory. Instead, the tourists finished the day where they had started it.

An early morning shower delayed the start of play, eventually forcing an early lunch to be called. The sun then appeared only for the rain to return before the next inspection. That proved to be the pattern of the day, with umpires eventually calling stumps.

Play will commence half an hour earlier later on Sunday, with 98 overs scheduled.

West Indies lead the series 1-0 heading into the campaign’s final three days.

Pakistan had ended Day One on 212/4 with Fawad Alam top-scoring with 76 before being forced to retire with heat exhaustion, while Babar stroked 75 before becoming pace bowler Kemar Roach’s third victim midway through the final session. The pair was instrumental in pulling the innings around from the ruins of two runs for three wickets in the morning’s fourth over, as they put on 158 for the fourth wicket.

When Babar departed, West Indies had hopes they could make inroads into the visitors lower-order. However, Faheem Ashraf (23 not out) and Mohammad Rizwan (22 not out) calmly added 44 in an unbroken fifth stand to deny West Indies any further success.

–IANS

akm/