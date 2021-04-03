DC announce partnership with Optimum Nutrition

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Delhi Capitals (DC) have announced Optimum Nutrition as their official nutrition partner for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The brand will be highlighting their products that include Optimum Nutrition Whey Gold Standard, Optimum Nutrition Amino Energy, and Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass, during this association with the team.

“Our players have always been our topmost priority and we are continuously putting in efforts to ensure that they are fit and healthy on and off the field. We are very delighted to welcome Optimum Nutrition as the Official Nutrition partner for Delhi Capital for IPL 2021 as their products will help our team achieve their nutrition goals. We look forward to a fruitful partnership,” said Delhi Capitals director & CEO Vinod Bisht.

–IANS

rkm/rt