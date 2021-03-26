ADVERTISEMENT
DC announces Cornitos as 'official snack partner'

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday announced nachos brand Cornitos as one of the team’s official partners for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Cornitos logo will be worn by the team on its official playing and training jersey.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cornitos on board as our official snack partner this season,” said DC CEO Vinod Bisht.

“The company’s dynamism, ambition and popularity across generations, is a perfect fit for our team. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with them,” he further said.

“We are thrilled to partner as associate sponsor of Delhi Capitals in the upcoming season of IPL. We are launching our new economy packs for Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, and IPL would be the perfect platform for us for a pan-India reach. This is going to be our first innings at the IPL, and we are confident of a successful partnership with last year’s finalists, Delhi Capitals,” said Cornitos managing director Vikram Agarwal.

–IANS

