DC choose to bowl against PBKS (Toss)

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and chose to bowl against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (captain, wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Lukman Meriwala

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (captain, wicketkeeper), Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh

–IANS

rkm/rt