Adv.
Adv.
WorldSports

DC choose to bowl against PBKS (Toss)

By Glamsham Bureau
Adv.

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and chose to bowl against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (captain, wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Lukman Meriwala

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (captain, wicketkeeper), Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh

Adv.

–IANS

rkm/rt

Adv.
Previous articleRCB beats KKR by 38 runs, secures 3rd consecutive win
Next articleRR up against rejuvenated CSK (Preview: Match 12)
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates